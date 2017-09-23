Preview: Wake Forest at Appalachian State

Wake Forest will travel some 86 miles to play at Kid Brewer Stadium for the first time when it faces Appalachian State on Saturday in a non-conference game. The Demon Deacons and the Mountaineers have an extensive history having played 22 times between 1975 and 2001, but this will be the first meeting in Boone, N.C.

Behind the passing of John Wolford and Kendall Hinton, and the running of Arkeem Byrd, Wolford and Matt Colburn, Wake Forest is in search of its second straight 4-0 start under coach Dave Clawson. The Demon Deacons, who own a 14-7-1 record against Appalachian State, have looked impressive in dispatching their first three opponents by a combined score of 131-27, but upcoming games against the Mountaineers, No. 11 Florida State and No. 2 Clemson will likely prove much more difficult. The Mountaineers are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Taylor Lamb, who has thrown for 622 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and a score. “Appalachian State is a really good football team. Just doing my research, in their last 35 games, they are 29-6,” Clawson told the media. “All of their losses have been to really good Power 5 teams or teams at the top of their conference.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Wake Forest -4.5

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-0): The Demon Deacons should be flying high after their offensive performance in a 46-10 victory over Utah State, a team they lost to while going 3-9 in 2014. Clawson’s team produced 588 yards of total offense, the fifth-highest output in school history, led by 242 yards passing from Wolford, who has yet to throw an interception this season against six touchdown passes. Hinton, who opened last season as the starter before getting injured, has been highly effective in limited opportunities, completing 11-of-13 passes for 179 yard and two scores.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (2-1): Coach Scott Satterfield, who started 27 games at quarterback for the Mountaineers, had led a successful transition to the FBS with back-to-back 10-win seasons as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers like to spread it around on offense with Lamb, Terrence Upshaw and Jalin Moore acting as the main ball carriers and Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams and Collin Reed leading the wide receivers. Senior LB Eric Boggs spearheads a defense that has limited opponents to 20 second-half points this season.

TIP-INS

1. Lamb threw 31 touchdown passes two seasons ago as a sophomore before tossing 15 in 2016.

2. The Mountaineers, who joined the FBS in 2014 after winning three FCS national championships, are 82-16 in their last 98 games at Kid Brewer Stadium.

3. Wolford threw more interceptions than touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, entering this year with 30 touchdown passes and 35 interceptions.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 27, Appalachian State 23