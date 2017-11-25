Preview: Duke at Wake Forest

(Updated: FIXES first sentence and adds day of game.)

Wake Forest looks to cap off a two-week Carolina sweep when the Demon Deacons host Duke on Saturday in the final ACC contest for both teams. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, need a victory to become bowl eligible for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Wake Forest is coming off an upset victory of then-No. 22 North Carolina State last weekend, using two late defensive stands to hold on for the win. But it’s senior quarterback John Wolford who drives Wake Forest with 23 passing touchdowns on the season, three from tying Riley Skinner’s single-season school record while his 316.8 total yards per game would break the record set by Skinner in 2009. Wolford will be facing a Duke defense that is allowing 20.5 points per game, fourth best in the ACC. The Blue Devils have allowed an opponent to score more than 30 points just once on the season and more than 24 points just twice.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, RSN. LINE: Wake Forest -12

ABOUT DUKE (5-6, 2-5 ACC): The Blue Devils defense will be challenged facing a Wake Forest team that averages 34.6 points per game. Duke lost starting safety Jeremy McDuffie, who is fourth on the team with 58 tackles and has three interceptions, to a season-ending knee injury after tearing ligaments in his right knee. The Blue Devils also expect to be without starting linebacker Ben Humphreys, who missed last week’s game against Georgia Tech with a left leg injury and did not practice early in the week.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (7-4, 4-3): The Demon Deacons have set a handful of offensive records this season on their way to a second consecutive postseason bowl berth. Wake Forest’s 381 points in 11 games has already surpassed the previous mark of 362 scored in 2007. This year’s team, which is the second to surpass 5,000 yards on offense in a season and needs 232 yards to set a school record, is the first in school history to rush for 2,000 yards and throw for 3,000 in the same season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Duke WR T.J. Rahming needs 44 yards receiving to become the 10th player in school history to reach 2,000 in his career.

2. Wake Forest is 2-1 in games this month after going a combined 2-9 in November the previous three seasons.

3. The Demon Deacons rank tied for ninth in the nation and first in the ACC in red zone offense, converting 30 touchdowns and 14 field goals in 47 trips inside the 20-yard line (93.6 percent).

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 44, Duke 27