Wake Forest goes to air to beat struggling Louisville

Redshirt freshman receiver Greg Dortch caught a school-record four touchdown passes to help Wake Forest to a 42-32 victory over Louisville on Saturday in ACC play at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Senior quarterback John Wolford established career highs of 461 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Demon Deacons (5-3, 2-3) halted a three-game losing streak. Wolford completed 28 of 34 passes and also rushed for a score while Dortch matched his season-best of 10 receptions and accumulated a season-high 167 receiving yards.

Junior quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 330 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 161 yards and three scores for the Cardinals (5-4, 2-4). Louisville allowed 625 yards -- well over its average of 383.3 -- while losing for the third time in four games and falling into a tie for last place in the Atlantic Division with Florida State.

Wolford and Dortch teamed up for the first time on a 32-yard scoring pass in which Dortch lined up behind three blockers in the right flat and navigated his way to a touchdown to give the Demon Deacons a 14-3 lead with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter.

The duo combined for a 4-yard scoring pass to boost the lead to 18 early in the second quarter. Jackson scored on a 7-yard run to pull Louisville within 21-10 with 2:58 left in the half before Wolford tossed a 25-yarder to Dortch with 1:29 remaining.

Dortch nearly had a 30-yard touchdown catch just 98 seconds into the second half but an official’s review determined he fumbled the ball before getting across the goal line, resulting in a touchback. But he got the record-setting score three minutes later when he caught a short pass from Wolford and turned it into a 52-yard touchdown to make it 35-10.

Jackson scored on a 4-yard keeper to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 18 points with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter and his 55-yard run brought Louisville within 10 with 1:10 to play.

But Wolford threw a 44-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Chuck Wade 13 seconds later to halt any thoughts of a Cardinals’ comeback.

Also enjoying big games for the Demon Deacons were junior running back Matt Colburn (134 yards) and sophomore receiver Scotty Washington (six catches, 133 yards).