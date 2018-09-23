No. 10 Washington holds off Arizona State

EditorsNote: fixes “Otton” in third graf

Washington quarterback Jake Browning passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and the No. 10 Huskies avenged an upset loss to Arizona State last season with a 27-20 Pac-12 victory over the Sun Devils at Husky Stadium on Saturday in Seattle.

Browning completed 15 of 22 passes, and halfback Myles Gaskin had 86 of Washington’s 171 rushing yards. The Huskies (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) won for only the second time in the past 13 games in the series.

Browning threw two touchdowns passes in the first quarter and hit tight end Cade Otton on a 5-yard score with 10:59 remaining for a 27-13 lead.

Quarterback Manny Wilkins scored on a 1-yard run to get Arizona State within 7 with 2:54 remaining, capping a 55-yard drive set up by N’Keal Harry’s 42-yard punt return after he fielded the ball on his 3-yard line, but Washington got two first downs on its next possession and ran out the clock.

Washington, ranked No. 11 in the FBS in points allowed, limited the Sun Devils (2-2, 0-1) to 268 yards of total offense while shackling Wilkins, who had passed for 958 yards in the first three games.

Wilkins had 104 yards passing and 117 yards of total offense after entering tied for 11th in the FBS with an average of 342 total offensive yards a game. Halfback Eno Benjamin rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State took a quick 7-0 lead on Benjamin’s 1-yard run to cap a 20-yard drive after Washington threw an interception on a trick play on the first play of the game.

Browning’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller tied it at 7 on the Huskies’ next possession before Brandon Ruiz’s first field goal, a 48-yarder, gave the Sun Devils a 10-7 lead.

Browning capped a busy first quarter with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones to make it 14-10 with 57 seconds remaining in the period. Peyton Henry’s 26-yard field goal was the only scoring of the second quarter, giving the Huskies a 17-10 edge.

Ruiz and Henry traded field goals early in the third quarter to make it 20-13.

—Field Level Media