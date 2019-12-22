Washington take down No. 19 Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

In a game marked by defense, Washington took advantage of two interceptions that led to touchdowns in the 38-7 win over No. 19 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night.

Dec 21, 2019; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The game was dubbed the “Chris Petersen Bowl” with the Washington coach, who formerly coached at Boise State, announcing after the conclusion of the regular season that the Las Vegas Bowl would be his last game as head coach.

Washington (8-5) turned Myles Bryant’s interception of Hank Bachmeier’s pass on Boise State’s first possession into a 52-yard scoring drive. Jacob Eason capped the possession with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Andre Baccellia with 5:32 left in the first quarter to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead.

The Huskies increased their lead to 24-0 with 10:22 left in the third quarter three plays after Elijah Molden’s interception return to the Boise State 24.

Following a 22-yard pass from Eason to Terrell Bynum, Richard Newton scored on a 2-yard run.

Eason, formerly of Georgia, completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 210 yards with a touchdown.

Washington had only 118 yards rushing with Newton the leader with 69 yards on 15 carries. With 10:44 left in the fourth quarter, Newton threw a 13-yard halfback pass for a touchdown to Bynum to increase the lead to 31-7.

Salvon Ahmed, who finished with 20 yards on six carries, also rushed for two touchdowns.

Boise State (12-2) finished with only 266 yards of total offense, including just 78 yards on the ground.

Bachmeier had 119 yards passing while completing 15 of 26 passes. His backup, Jaylon Henderson, was inserted in the third quarter and led the Broncos on a 77-yard touchdown drive on 11 plays. He completed that possession with a 10-yard scoring strike to George Holani.

Henderson finished the game completing 5 of 10 passes with 48 yards.

Washington did not register a sack but the Huskies had five tackles for loss. Molden led the Huskies with nine tackles.

—Field Level Media