No. 11 Washington mauls No. 20 BYU, 35-7

Jake Browning broke the school record for most career passing yards as No. 11 Washington defeated No. 20 BYU 35-7 Saturday night in a nonconference game at Husky Stadium.

Browning completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for the Huskies (4-1). Browning surpassed Cody Pickett’s mark, from 1999-2003, of 10,220 passing yards.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for 167 yards rushing on 24 carries and three touchdowns for Washington, which built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Aaron Fuller was Browning’s favorite target with eight catches for 107 yards.

BYU (3-2), which had victories at both Arizona and then-No. 6 Wisconsin this season, avoided the shutout on Lopini Katoa’s 1-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining. The score was set up after Washington’s Chico McClatcher fumbled a fair-catch attempt at the Huskies’ 21-yard line with 4:49 left.

Ahmed opened the scoring on a 5-yard run with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

Gaskin made it 14-0 early in the second quarter with a 6-yard scoring run.

It appeared the score would stay that way at the half, as BYU tried to run out the clock after getting the ball at its own 22-yard line with 1:23 left.

On third-and-15 with 31 seconds left, the Cougars handed the ball to Katoa, who gained six yards before linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven knocked the ball loose and recovered it at the BYU 23.

After two Browning completions took the ball down to the BYU 9, the Huskies called timeout with 12 seconds left. Browning scored on a quarterback draw, bouncing off a pair of defenders at the goal line, for a 21-0 lead.

The Huskies scored twice more in the third quarter to pull away. Browning hit tight end Drew Sample with a 15-yard scoring strike, and Ahmed tallied on a 6-yard run to make it 35-0.

BYU’s Tanner Mangum completed 18 of 21 passes for 160 yards, but the Cougars managed just 34 yards on 28 rushes.

Katoa led BYU in both rushing and receiving, with eight rushes for 27 yards and seven catches for 66 yards.

