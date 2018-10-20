Browning, No. 15 Washington handle Colorado, 27-13

Jake Browning fired a fourth-down, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller and guided No. 15 Washington to a 27-13 victory Saturday against Colorado at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

The Huskies (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from last week’s overtime loss at Oregon and kept their Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl hopes alive. They have won nine straight meetings against Colorado.

After their first 5-0 start since 1998, the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) have dropped two in a row. They have lost 29 straight road games against ranked opponents.

Browning’s 26-yard touchdown to Fuller came on fourth-and-5 and capped a 12-play, 84-yard drive, giving Washington a 24-13 lead with 3:50 left. It was the first TD allowed in the fourth quarter this season by Colorado. The Buffaloes allowed only six combined points in the fourth in their first six games, fewest in the FBS.

Browning completed 15 of 25 passes for 150 yards with one TD and one interception. Fuller had five catches for 63 yards, including a spectacular one-handed grab in the first quarter.

Colorado’s Steven Montez was 17 of 28 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one pick. The Buffaloes entered the game averaging 453 yards and 34.8 points per game, but were held to 263 yards.

Both sides were short-handed on offense. Washington senior Myles Gaskin, the school’s all-time rushing leader (4,678 yards) missed the first game of his career with a shoulder injury. Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault (60 catches, 780 yards and six TDs) sat out with a turf toe injury.

In Gaskin’s absence, the Huskies rushed for a season-high 201 yards.

The Buffs scored on their first possession, taking a 7-0 lead when freshman Daniel Arias hauled in a 37-yard pass from Montez in the end zone for his first career reception.

The Huskies scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to grab the lead for good, converting fourth downs on both drives. Salvon Ahmed capped an eight-play, 84-yard drive with a 7-yard TD run and Kamari Pleasant finished a 10-play, 75-yard drive with an untouched 15-yard scoring run.

Colorado freshman Evan Price converted the first two field-goal attempts of his career, hitting from 37 and 26 yards in the second quarter.

Peyton Henry kicked two second-half field goals for Washington. His 31-yarder was the only scoring in the third quarter, and his 30-yarder made it 27-13 with 2:06 remaining.

