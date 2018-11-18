Seniors spark No. 18 Washington to win over Oregon State

Seniors Jake Browning passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns and Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards and scored twice in their final game at Husky Stadium as No. 18 Washington defeated Oregon State 42-23 Saturday in Seattle.

The Huskies (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) set up an Apple Cup showdown Friday at Washington State that will determine the conference’s North Division title.

The Beavers (2-9, 1-7) will finish their season at home Friday in the Civil War against Oregon.

Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson rushed for 115 yards on 19 carries. It was his seventh 100-yard rushing game of the season, tying the school’s freshman record set by Jacquizz Rodgers in 2008.

The Beavers’ Jake Luton completed 18 of 32 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Washington, which amassed 503 yards of total offense, scored touchdowns on all four of its first-quarter possessions to take a 28-3 lead.

Salvon Ahmed scored the Huskies’ first two touchdowns on 4-yard runs and Browning then hit wideout Aaron Fuller with a 17-yard scoring strike and tight end Cade Otton with a 21-yarder.

The Beavers put together a 75-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter, with Isaiah Hodgins catching a 3-yard TD pass from Luton.

Oregon State tried a drop kick on the ensuing kickoff and the ball deflected off one of the UW players up front and ricocheted 15 yards to the right, where it was recovered by the Beavers. The drive stalled in the red zone, but Jordan Choukair’s 35-yard field goal pulled the Beavers within 28-13.

Gaskin scored on a 10-yard pass from Browning with 44 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 35-13.

A Washington punt midway through the third quarter deflected off an Oregon State blocker, with the Huskies recovering at the 6-yard line. Gaskin scored on the next play to make it 42-16.

The Beavers set up their final touchdown with a blocked punt that they recovered inside the Washington 5. Backup quarterback Jack Colletto scored on a 3-yard run.

—Field Level Media