Washington jumps out to lead, shades Cardinal 27-23

Myles Gaskin carried 28 times for 148 yards and a touchdown as Washington held on for a 27-23 victory against visiting Stanford in a Pacific-12 Conference game Saturday night.

The Cardinal (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) drove to the Washington 34-yard line in the final seconds, but K.J. Costello’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Taylor Rapp on the last play.

Jake Browning completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for Washington (7-3, 5-2).

Gaskin, the school’s career rushing leader who missed the two previous weeks with a shoulder injury, scored on a 6-yard run with 12:20 left in the second quarter to give the Huskies a 21-0 lead.

That forced Stanford to nearly abandon the running game in the first half. Bryce Love, last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up, carried just four times for 6 yards before the intermission. Love finished with 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, with 28 yards coming on a fourth-quarter carry.

Costello completed 29 of 43 passes for 347 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Huskies scored touchdowns the first three times they had the ball.

Browning capped the first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. He then hit tight end Drew Sample with an 11-yard scoring strike late in the first quarter. Gaskin’s 6-yard run came on a 26-yard drive that was set up by the first three Costello interceptions.

Stanford moved to the Huskies’ 27-yard line on its next possession, but a Costello pass was batted at the line of scrimmage and Washington nose tackle Greg Gaines fought off a block and made a diving catch for a pick.

The Cardinal finally scored on a 14-yard pass from Costello to tight end Kaden Smith with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Washington countered with a 22-yard field goal by Peyton Henry before Love scored on a 5-yard run with 1:55 left in the third to pull Stanford within 24-14.

The teams traded field goals, and then Costello hit Trenton Irwin with a 33-yard scoring strike with 3:24 to go. Collin Riccitelli missed the extra-point attempt to leave the score at 27-23.

—Field Level Media