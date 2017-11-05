Washington rolls past Oregon

SEATTLE -- Gary Pettis spent Wednesday night in Los Angeles as the Houston Astros’ third base coach during Game 7 of the World Series. His son, Washington receiver Dante Pettis, spent Wednesday night cooped up in his room by himself fighting off nerves.

Three days after winning a historic World Series, Gary Pettis watched his son get past three Oregon defenders on a punt return and streak his way 64 yards into the end zone for a historic touchdown.

Pettis waved his arm around and around, a reference to his father’s coaching position, as he set the NCAA record for career punt-return touchdowns with his ninth, spurring No. 12 Washington to a 38-3 win over Oregon in Pac-12 conference play.

With the win and Stanford’s loss to Washington State, Washington (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) is alone in first place in the Pac-12 North, while Oregon slipped to 5-5, 2-5.

Pettis’ kick return broke an early 3-3 tie as part of a string of 38 consecutive points for the Huskies.

“I just remember there was one guy in front of me when I caught it,” Pettis said. “I don’t even remember which way I went around him, and then I broke through the middle, there was like three big lineman. I was like, ‘OK, I got to get past them.’ Then I saw the punter and just ran on the punter. That was it.”

Washington running back Myles Gaskin ran for 123 yards on the night for his fourth 100-yard game of the season and second in a row.

Gaskin and Jake Browning participated in the record book fun. Gaskin executed a fake reverse down the right side, scampering 34 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter for a 17-3 lead to move to third all-time in rushing at Washington and tying for second all-time in rushing touchdowns.

“(He’s just) being Myles. I don’t think there’s anything special, he just looks the same to me,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “With his patience he’s going to find it and keep things alive. It’s just how he plays, he’s a really good runner.”

Browning hit Pettis for a 47-yard touchdown, then hooked up with running back Lavon Coleman for a 31-yard touchdown on a short pass to give Browning his 75th career touchdown pass. That put the Huskies up 31-3 and tied Keith Price for the school record.

Braxton Burmeister got the call at quarterback for Oregon, his fifth start in place of Justin Herbert, who is still recovering from his broken collarbone.

It started well for the Ducks, with Burmeister leading a 15-play, 62-yard drive that ate up more than seven minutes and ended in a 30-yard Aiden Schneider field goal.

The Ducks were driving to take a two-possession lead before Kani Benoit fumbled at the Washington 15-yard line.

Washington tied the score 3-3 on Tristan Vizcaino’s 34-yard field goal and took the lead on Pettis’ punt return. He bolted 64 yards for his ninth career punt return touchdown and his fourth of the season. Pettis also

became the Pac-12’s all-time leader in punt return yardage.

The four punt returns for touchdowns this season ties the Pac-12 single-season record set by DeSean Jackson of Cal and Cliff Harris of Oregon.

The hard rain and swarming Washington front seven kept Oregon from getting the passing game going, holding Burmeister to only 31 yards in the air.

“We’re taking our lumps now,” Oregon coach Willie Taggart said. “We’ll take ‘em. And we’ll come back swinging. I? promise you that.”

Royce Freeman was the lone bright spot for Oregon’s offense, posting his fourth straight and seventh 100-yard rushing game of the season with 122 rushing yards.

“We felt like we’d be able to run the ball, which we did. We’ve just gotta be able to throw the ball better,” Taggart said.

The Ducks, still playing for bowl eligibility, are hoping to get Herbert back following next week’s bye week leading into the Arizona game and the game against Oregon State.

NOTES: Washington beat Oregon at home for the first time since its 42-10 victory in 2003, which also the last time Washington beat Oregon for a second consecutive season ... Oregon was held to three points by Washington for the first time since 1992, when Washington was the No. 1 team in the country ... Washington outscored Oregon 108-24 over the last two meetings ... With his 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Washington RB Myles Gaskin passed Bishop Sankey for third all-time in rushing at Washington and tied Napoleon Kaufman for second all-time in rushing touchdowns.