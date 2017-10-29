No. 12 Washington rushes past UCLA

SEATTLE -- Josh Rosen went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the third quarter, unable to help UCLA keep pace with Washington’s rushing attack as the 12th-ranked Huskies coasted to a 44-23 win on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Myles Gaskin ran for 169 of Washington’s 333 rushing yards with a touchdown and Lavon Coleman added 94 and three scores.

Gaskin was tasked with workhorse status early for Washington, which only totaled 91 rushing yards two weeks ago in a loss at Arizona State. He ran for 25 yards during a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive midway through the first half which put the Huskies on top for good 10-3, capped by a Jake Browning quarterback sneak across the goal line.

The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) ran for five rushing touchdowns in total.

Rosen left the game in the third quarter after he’d been sacked four times. He’d earlier given life to a potential upset by UCLA (4-4, 2-3) with 10:23 left in the first half, hitting Jordan Wilson with a bullet over the middle to bring the Bruins within 10-9.

Washington shrugged it off quickly. True freshman Salvon Ahmed took advantage of a massive hole on the kickoff return to bring the subsequent kick return 82 yards, weaving down the right sideline to set Washington up at the UCLA 18. The Huskies scored two plays later on a 1-yard Coleman run.

The Huskies tacked on a field goal to take a 20-9 lead into the half.

Gaskins’ backfield mates helped the Huskies pull away from UCLA in the third quarter. Ahmed was sent zooming from left to right on a reverse for 31 yards into UCLA territory. Coleman scooted 33-yard touchdown dash down the right sideline to give Washington a sizeable 27-9 lead.

Devon Modster replaced Rosen in the third quarter, throwing for 77 yards and orchestrating an 11-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to bring UCLA to within 37-16.

Both Browning and Rosen posted career lows in passing yards with 98 and 93 respectively.

Washington came into this game with a depleted secondary, missing the services of talented corners Jordan Miller and Byron Murphy, both lost for the season. UCLA came in missing exceptional linebacker Josh Woods and defensive end Breland Brandt.

NOTES: Washington unveiled a statue of the late Don James, the legendary coach who led the Huskies for 18 years and won the 1991 national championship, on Friday. UCLA coach Jim Mora Jr. played for James at Washington, which included winning the 1981 Rose Bowl. ... Josh Rosen is the only one of five Pac-12 quarterbacks to pierce the veil of Washington’s pass defense this season for a touchdown, connecting with Jordan Wilson in the second quarter. ... UCLA has now dropped its last five games against ranked opponents. ... This was the seventh game of RB Myles Gaskins’ career and second of the season surpassing 150 rushing yards.