No. 15 Washington State blanks Cal

PULLMAN, Wash. -- No. 15 Washington State recovered from its only loss of the season and remained on pace in the Pac-12 race with a 28-0 rout of Colorado on Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

An outstanding defensive effort powered Washington State (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) on a night when driving rain and just-above-freezing temperatures rendered mounting an offensive attack difficult.

Washington State held Colorado (4-4, 1-4) below 100 total yards of offense until the third quarter and just 174 yards for the game.

The Buffaloes’ blank sheet was the result of an aggressive blitzing strategy that snuffed out most Colorado plays before they began. Frankie Luvu had two sacks and two quarterback hurries by Nnamdi Oguayo led the way.

Colorado’s struggles offensively forced a quarterback change at halftime. Buffs coach Mike MacIntyre pulled Steven Montez for Sam Noyer, who led two possessions on the Washington State side of the field that produced no points.

Noyer completed 7 of 18 passes for just 53 yards. Montez was 4 of 13 for 21 yards.

“They were just a better team today. They executed at high levels, and they’re just a really talented group of guys,” said Colorado defensive tackle and tight end George Frazier. “Offense, they just stopped us. As a team, we’ve got to get better.”

Meanwhile, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk threw two touchdown passes despite numbers well below his season averages. The rain-slick conditions were evident in Falk’s 17-of-34 passing for 197 yards -- 129 yards below his season average.

Still, his 5-yard touchdown pass to Renard Bell in the fourth quarter gave Falk his fifth game with at least three passing scores this season.

“The thing with swirling rain and wind: Communication’s hard because nobody can hear,” Washington State head coach Mike Leach said in his postgame interview with IMG radio. “I thought Luke did a good job bringing an energy to the (offensive) unit.”

With some inconsistency in the passing game, Washington State got a boost from its rush. Running back Jamal Morrow finished with 73 yards and scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter.

Falk -- not known for his running with just one game posting positive rushing yards previously this season -- adding 41 on the ground.

The Cougars’ 188 rushing yards marked a season high.

Washington State remains in control of its fate for the Pac-12 North Division spot in the conference championship game, and at the same time kept hopes for a College Football Playoff berth alive.

Falk rebounded from a sluggish start to throw two second-quarter touchdowns, giving the Cougars a 14-0 lead over Colorado at halftime. His initial struggles carried over from the week prior, when Falk threw five interceptions at Cal.

“That was a tough one. The ball just didn’t bounce our way,” Falk said in his postgame interview with ESPN. “We had come out here and prove we could do it again...I was happy to put some points up after last week.”

The defense buoyed Washington State for a scoreless quarter-and-change. Montez did not complete a pass until finding wide receiver Devin Ross with less than five minutes remaining before halftime.

Running back Phillip Lindsay accounted for 58 of the Buffs’ 82 total first-half yards.

Washington State’s fourth-down stop of a promising Colorado drive in the second quarter set up the first points of the night.

Falk found wide receiver Tay Martin on the ensuing possession for a 50-yard touchdown pass. The score snapped a streak of five quarters without a touchdown for Washington State, after the Cougars failed to reach the end zone in an Oct. 13 loss at Cal.

“He might be six months (away) from being the best receiver on the team,” Leach said of the freshman Martin.

Falk struck again later in the quarter when he found Brandon Arcando on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Falk finished the half 10 of 20 for 123 yards but completed those throws to seven receivers.

Defensive tackle Hercules Mata‘afa paced the Washington State with five first-half tackles. He also recorded a tackle for loss.

NOTES: Washington State WR Tay Martin’s 50-yard touchdown reception was the first catch of his college career. ... Colorado lost All-Pac-12 OT Jeromy Irwin to a targeting penalty in the second quarter. ... Washington State QB Luke Falk surpassed his career rushing record of 29 yards by halftime with 33 yards on six carries. He finished with 41 yards rushing. ... Falk did not complete consecutive passes until Washington State’s penultimate possession of the first half.