Preview: Stanford at Washington State

Despite evidence to the contrary, there is no quarterback controversy at Washington State. Coach Mike Leach announced that senior Luke Falk will get the start Saturday in Pullman as the Cougars look to keep pace in the Pac-12 North race against No. 18 Stanford, which could be without star running back Bryce Love for the second straight game.

Love leads the country averaging 198.1 rush yards per game but missed last week’s 15-14 win over Oregon State with an ankle injury and is expected to be a game-time decision. The Cardinal turned in a lackluster performance against the last-place Beavers with just 222 yards of total offense but avoided the upset and maintained their narrow lead in the Pac-12 North. Stanford will need a more inspired effort against Washington State, which has lost two of its last three games since opening with six straight wins. Falk ranks 10th in the country with 2,576 passing yards and has thrown 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions but struggled in last Saturday’s 58-37 loss to Arizona and was replaced late in the first half by sophomore Tyler Hilinski, who threw for 509 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington State -2.5

ABOUT STANFORD (6-2, 5-1 Pac-12): Shaw faced his own questions about the quarterback position this week, with many fans calling for redshirt freshman K.J. Costello after junior Keller Chryst completed 16-of-33 passes for 141 yards against Oregon State. Shaw said both players will compete for the starting job in practice while acknowledging the importance of Love, who has eight rushing touchdowns of 50 or more yards. Senior tackle Harrison Phillips has 60 tackles and four sacks to lead the defense while junior safety Justin Reid ranks second nationally with five interceptions.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-2, 4-2): Falk is 136 yards shy of the Pac-12 career record for passing yards but never got comfortable against Arizona, completing 13-of-23 passes for 93 yards on seven drives before Hilinski took over. The Cougars defense entered last week ranked third in run defense and second in points allowed in the Pac-12 but failed to slow down Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown and passed for 275 more and two scores. Inside linebackers Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers face another tough challenge Saturday if Love is cleared to play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series 40-26-1, including four straight road wins.

2. Washington State ended an eight-game losing streak to Stanford with last season’s 42-16 victory.

3. Stanford senior DB Alijah Holder suffered a season-ending leg injury in the win over Oregon State.

PREDICTION: Washington State 34, Stanford 24