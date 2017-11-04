Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

With a bowl game assured for the first time since 2012 and preseason expectations of a ninth-place Big 12 finish already well exceeded, Iowa State will try and move on to even bigger and better things when it travels to West Virginia on Saturday. The surprising Cyclones enter the weekend in a four-way tie for first place and are ranked 15th in this week’s inaugural College Football Playoff poll.

The thought of Iowa State being ranked ahead of schools like USC, Stanford and Michigan State in the CFP rankings would have been laughable back in August coming off a 3-9 campaign that featured only wins over lowly San Jose State, Kansas and Texas Tech. But the Cyclones have been the feel-good story of college football so far in 2017 in their second season under Matt Campbell, defeating a pair of top-five ranked opponents in Oklahoma (38-31) on Oct. 7 and previously unbeaten TCU (14-7) last week. The Cyclones are 4-1 in league play for the first time in school history and their 6-2 start is their best since 2012. “To be able to see that environment enjoy today after what they’ve sacrificed, it’s so rewarding,” Campbell said after last Saturday’s homecoming upset of TCU. “It’s humbling. That’s what makes ISU special. They deserve this as much as we do. All you want to do is get your team to November and have them playing for something, and we’re finally there. We made it.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: West Virginia -2.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (6-2, 4-1 Big 12): In a conference known for its high-scoring offenses, the Cyclones have done it the old fashioned way, with a strong defense and a ball-control offense that has turned the ball over just seven times, fewest in the Big 12. Running back David Montgomery leads the way, averaging 89.5 yards per game which ranks second in the Big 12, while wide receiver Allen Lazard leads the team in receptions (39), receiving yards (477) and touchdown catches (five). Linebacker Joel Lanning (10.9 tackles per game), who began his career at quarterback and still see a few snaps on that side of the ball on occasion, leads a defense that is allowing just 13.6 points in conference play and has given up a total of 24 points in the second half of its five Big 12 games.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (5-3, 3-2): The Mountaineers come in off a 50-39 home loss to Oklahoma State that had head coach Dana Holgorsen questioning his team’s toughness after allowing 462 yards, including 246 rushing, and 27 first downs. “Offensively and defensively (Oklahoma State) dominated up front, and when that happens, it’s going to be tough,” Holgorsen said. “But we shouldn’t use the fact that we’re not physical and not tough as an excuse. That’s what we’ve been good at for the last five years. But that’s where we’re at. It’s about to get really uncomfortable around here.” Quarterback Will Grier leads the nation in passing touchdowns (28) and is second in passing yards per game (344.0) while wide receiver David Sills V leads the nation with 15 touchdown receptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia, which defeated Iowa State 49-19 last year in Ames, is 25-25 in Big 12 games under Holgorsen, including just 13-12 at home.

2. Lazard leads the nation among active NCAA players with 43 consecutive games with at least one catch.

3. Iowa State is one of two teams in the nation, joining SMU, yet to lose a fumble this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 27, West Virginia 20