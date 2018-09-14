Brown's 5 TD passes propel Boston College past Wake

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown threw five touchdown passes as the visiting Eagles defeated Wake Forest 41-34 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams Thursday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Two of Brown’s scoring strikes went to Jeff Smith, covering 27 and 71 yards. The latter came in the fourth quarter after the Eagles had taken over at their own 8-yard line while holding a four-point lead.

The advantage stretched to 41-27 when Brown connected with Ben Glines for 40 yards with 8:48 to play.

Brown completed 16 of 25 passes for 304 yards.

Running back AJ Dillon produced 185 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries for the Eagles (3-0, 1-0 ACC).

Wake Forest running backs Matt Colburn and Cade Carney gained 117 and 116 yards on the ground, respectively. Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman was 20 of 45 for 214 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Hartman’s touchdown pass to tight end Jake Freudenthal for 5 yards with 1:33 remaining gave the Demon Deacons a chance, but Boston College recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Just 67 seconds into the game, Dillon ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run.

Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1) tied the game later in the quarter on Colburn’s 2-yard lunge into the end zone.

A 27-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Smith early in the second quarter pushed Boston College back in front.

Wake Forest got even when Demetrius Kemp blocked a punt and Malik Grate recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. That was the first blocked punt for the Demon Deacons since 2014.

Wake Forest took the lead later in the second quarter on Sage Surratt’s 5-yard touchdown catch from Hartman. Three plays later, Boston College was in the end zone again on Brown’s 35-yard pass to Kobay White for a 21-21 score at the break.

The Demon Deacons opened the second half with a 75-yard drive that resulted in Nick Sciba’s 27-yard field goal.

However, Brown’s 29-yard pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney gave the Eagles the lead on their next possession.

Wake Forest drove 86 yards on 15 plays late in the third quarter but came up empty when Hartman’s pass on fourth-and-2 fell incomplete.

The next deep drive for Wake Forest produced a Sciba 23-yard field goal.

The visiting team has won five consecutive meetings in the series.

The game was moved up two hours to a 5:30 p.m. EDT start because of concerns related to Hurricane Florence.

—Field Level Media