Etienne, No. 4 Clemson run over Wake Forest

Travis Etienne rushed for 167 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns as No. 4 Clemson rolled past Wake Forest 63-3 Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Winston-Salem, N.C.

It was Clemson’s largest margin of victory ever against an ACC opponent.

Etienne, a sophomore, scored on runs of 59, 3 and 70 yards en route to his fourth consecutive 100-yard game.

Etienne led a Clemson rushing attack that ran roughshod over the Demon Deacons, amassing 471 yards on the ground — the highest total ever by a Dabo Swinney-coached team and fourth-best total in program history.

Freshman Lyn-J Dixon added a career-high 163 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 65 and 52 yards, while senior Adam Choice also posted a career high, rambling for 128 yards, including a 64-yard scoring run, on 10 attempts.

Clemson improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC heading into a bye week, setting up a battle of conference unbeatens on Oct. 20 when NC State (5-0, 2-0) visits.

Wake Forest slipped to 3-3, 0-2.

Clemson defeated Wake Forest for a 10th consecutive year, and Swinney is 10-0 against the Demon Deacons — his best record against any opponent since taking over as the Tigers’ coach midway through the 2008 season.

The Tigers have outscored Wake Forest 383-124 during that span for an average victory margin of 25.9 points.

Wake Forest entered Saturday’s game ranked 17th nationally and second in the ACC in rushing with an average of 244.4 yards per game but found yardage tough to come by against Clemson. The Tigers held the Deacons to only 175 yards on the ground, including five yards in the first half. Clemson’s defense had 12 tackles for loss.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the second half of last week’s win against Syracuse with a neck strain, returned to the lineup and completed an efficient 20 of 25 passes for 175 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses - 55 yards to fellow freshman Justyn Ross and 20 yards to sophomore Tee Higgins.

Clemson finished with 698 total yards.

Wake Forest’s lone score came with 8:22 left in the third quarter when Nick Sciba kicked a 25-yard field goal.

