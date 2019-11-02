QB Newman leads No. 23 Wake Forest in rout of NC State

Quarterback Jamie Newman returned from a one-game injury absence to throw for three touchdowns and rush for two more as No. 23 Wake Forest throttled visiting North Carolina State 44-10 on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Nov 2, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) carries the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first quarter at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Newman completed 25 of 38 passes for 287 yards in less than three quarters of action. He gained 30 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Tight end Jack Freudenthal caught all three scoring passes.

Newman hadn’t played since an Oct. 12 loss to Louisville and then missed the next week’s victory against Florida State. The Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 ACC), who trail Clemson in the Atlantic Division by one game in the loss column, were off last week.

Wake Forest stands at 7-1 for the first time since its 2006 ACC championship season. The Demon Deacons have won three straight in the series with the Wolfpack, which has lost nine of its past 11 visits to Winston-Salem.

NC State (4-4, 1-3), which has dropped consecutive games for the first time this season and next meets undefeated Clemson, committed two first-quarter turnovers.

NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary made his first collegiate start, completing 17 of 45 throws for 149 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Amari Henderson intercepted Leary twice.

Newman accounted for three first-quarter touchdowns. He finished Wake Forest’s first drive with a 20-yard touchdown run.

NC State fumbled the ensuing kickoff, with the Demon Deacons taking over inside the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Newman threw 5 yards to Freudenthal for a touchdown.

Following Henderson’s first interception, Newman ran 2 yards for a touchdown.

Nick Sciba booted a 25-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 24-0 lead. He added kicks of 34 and 26 yards, pushing his string of consecutive successful field goals to 26.

Leary threw 3 yards to tight end Cary Angeline for the Wolfpack’s first points.

Freudenthal was first to score in the second half on a 4-yard pass play.

