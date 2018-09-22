Book helps No. 8 Notre Dame trounce Wake Forest

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, starting in place of Brandon Wimbush, orchestrated a high-powered offense as the No. 8 Fighting Irish steamrolled past host Wake Forest in a 56-27 rout Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Book completed 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for three touchdowns.

Notre Dame racked up 566 yards of total offense in its first road game of the season. The Irish posted 28 points in the first 25 minutes, eclipsing their totals from each of their first three games.

Notre Dame (4-0) broke open the game in the second quarter. Book threw 3 yards to Brock Wright for a touchdown to give the Irish a 14-6 lead.

Tony Jones ran in from 4 yards out two plays after Chris Finke’s 52-yard punt return, stretching the Irish to a 21-6 lead.

Matt Colburn’s 2-yard run helped Wake Forest (2-2) regain momentum, but Book answered with a 2-yard touchdown run after a 66-yard pass play to Michael Young.

Jafar Armstrong’s 30-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter gave Notre Dame its first lead. He finished with 98 rushing yards on eight carries.

Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman, who was 12-for-24 for 110 yards, went out with an apparent injury in the third quarter. He was replaced by Jamie Newman, though Kendall Hinton, who was the likely starter coming out of the spring, was available for the first time this season after serving a three-game, school-imposed suspension.

Hinton entered when Newman had to exit for a play when his helmet came off, and Hinton ran for a 23-yard touchdown on his first chance.

Newman ran for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:53 left.

Wake Forest, which was playing the third of five consecutive home games, had the first good scoring opportunity, but Nick Sciba’s 38-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright in the first quarter. A turnover gave the Demon Deacons the ball right back and they scored on Sciba’s 30-yard boot.

Sciba’s 39-yarder made it 7-6 on the first play of the second quarter. He missed, though, from 38 yards on the final play of the first half, with Notre Dame leading 28-13.

