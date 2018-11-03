No. 19 Syracuse relies on run game to beat Wake Forest

Quarterback Eric Dungey rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown as No. 19 Syracuse went largely to the ground in a 41-24 victory against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Playing in its first game as a nationally ranked program in 17 years, the Orange (7-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored five rushing touchdowns to spoil Wake Forest’s homecoming. Jarveon Howard scored on two runs, helping overcome an early 10-point deficit.

Dungey, a senior, matched his career high with 24 rushing attempts as Syracuse had a total of 264 rushing yards. He also threw for 157 yards, completing 23 of 35 throws.

Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns for Wake Forest (4-5, 1-4), which couldn’t produce a rally as it did a year ago with a comeback from 17 points down against the Orange.

Syracuse opened the second half with a 10-play scoring driving for a 28-10 lead. Wake Forest struck back less than two minutes later, with

Hartman’s 20-yard pass to Scotty Washington.

Dungey’s 26-yard scramble for a touchdown put the Orange back in control.

Again, the Demon Deacons were back in the end zone quickly, this time with Hartman’s 8-yard pass play to Greg Dortch with 3:38 left in the third quarter.

Andre Szmyt’s 28-yard field goal for Syracuse made it 38-24 with 11:55 to play following a Wake Forest fumble late in the third quarter. Szmyt’s 34-yarder came with 7:01 left, set up after Wake Forest’s fourth-down play failed at its own 31.

The next Wake Forest drive ended with Christopher Frederick’s interception in the end zone.

Earlier, Wake Forest’s first touchdown came after a fourth-and-6 conversion extended a 47-yard drive with Cade Carney scoring from 2 yards out.

Dortch’s 29-yard punt return set up Nick Sciba’s 22-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Syracuse, benefitting from a Hartman fumble that gave it possession at the Demon Deacons’ 10-yard line, was up 14-10 after Howard’s 1-yard fourth-down run with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

Howard ran in from 1 yard out 58 seconds before halftime as the Orange, benefitting from a pair of 15-yard defensive penalties on the drive, grabbed a 21-10 lead.

Syracuse’s first points came on Moe Neal’s 8-yard run.

