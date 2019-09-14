Newman, Wake Forest hold off North Carolina

Jamie Newman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Wake Forest produced a dominating first half before holding on for a 24-18 victory against visiting North Carolina on Friday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

After North Carolina rattled off 18 consecutive points in less than a 10-minute stretch, the Demon Deacons chewed up five minutes before Nick Sciba’s 32-yard field goal with 1:09 to play.

North Carolina, without a timeout, converted a fourth down and reached Wake Forest territory but never got off another snap.

Wake Forest improved to 3-0 for the third time in four seasons.

It was the first loss for the Tar Heels (2-1) since the return of Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown during the offseason. He was 8-2 against Wake Forest during his first stint as North Carolina’s coach.

The matchup was the first between the teams with undefeated records with two or more victories in the 131-year history of the rivalry. It was a nonconference game between two Atlantic Coast Conference members who no longer meet annually.

Newman completed 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards with one interception. Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt, whose brother Chazz Surratt is a North Carolina linebacker, collected 157 first-half receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches. He finished with nine grabs for 169 yards.

Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker gained 94 yards on 13 carries.

North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who orchestrated winning fourth-quarter drives the previous two weeks, was 17 of 28 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest’s defense recorded six sacks.

Down 21-0 at halftime and 21-3 after three quarters, North Carolina finally got into the end zone on Howell’s 11-yard touchdown toss on a swing pass to Michael Carter with 9:21 to play.

The Tar Heels were back in business on Carter’s 50-yard run, setting up Howell’s 17-yard touchdown strike to Dyami Brown followed by, after a delay-of-game penalty, a two-point conversion pass to Garrett Walston. That made it 21-18 with 6:09 to play.

