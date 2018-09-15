Southam's late FG leads BYU to upset of No. 6 Wisconsin

Skyler Southam booted a 45-yard field goal with just under 10 minutes left in regulation, and BYU rushed for 191 yards to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-21 on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin fifth-year senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone, a Lou Groza Award preseason candidate, missed a potential tying 42-yard field goal attempt with 41 seconds left.

The Cougars (2-1) avenged last season’s 40-6 home loss to the Badgers and ended Wisconsin’s nonconference winning streak at Camp Randall Stadium at 41 games.

The Badgers (2-1) suffered their first nonconference home loss since 2003 — the fifth longest streak by an FBS team in the modern era.

After missing a 52-yard field goal attempt earlier, Southam nailed the winning field goal with 9:58 left, giving the Cougars their first road win against a ranked team since 2006.

Despite being favored by 23.5 points, the Badgers played passive and scored just seven points in the second half.

“Our guys worked hard and I believe in them and proud of how hard they fought,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “We wanted to see what we were made off. Last year we weren’t good enough. ... I’m happy for our players. Our coaches worked extremely hard.”

With the loss, the Badgers’ chances to land a playoff spot took a big hit, especially considering the unranked Cougars were coming off a 21-18 home loss to California on Sept. 8.

BYU running back Squally Canada overcome a first-quarter injury to carry the ball 11 times for 118 yards and score two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards.

The Cougars’ defense played loose and aggressive, applying pressure on Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook all game. Hornibrook completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards with one interception.

Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor finished with 26 carries for 117 yards. Taiwan Deal scored two rushing touchdowns for the Badgers.

BYU set the tone for the upset when Aleva Hifo tossed a 31-yard touchdown on a double pass to Moroni Laulu-Pututau early in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead.

—Field Level Media