No. 8 Wisconsin dominates Michigan State for 4th shutout

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns to pace No. 8 Wisconsin in its 38-0 Big Ten victory over Michigan State on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Junior Jack Coan threw for another score to hand Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) its second straight loss against a ranked opponent.

Coan completed 18 of 21 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown for the Badgers, who concluded a stretch of five consecutive home games at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) recorded its fourth shutout this season, the most since the 1930 team posted five. The Badgers dominated time of possession (39 minutes, 10 seconds) and held Michigan State to seven first downs and 149 total yards.

On the ninth play of its second series, Wisconsin went for it on fourth-and-2 on Michigan State’s 28-yard line. Sophomore tight end Jake Ferguson made a 27-yard reception on a play-action pass to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Taylor.

The Badgers extended their lead to 14-0 on a 19-yard pass from Coan to junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus at 14:54 of the second quarter.

Wisconsin sophomore kicker Collin Larsh kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 17-0 with 4:30 left in the first half.

Badgers senior outside linebacker Zack Baun put the game out of reach, picking off Michigan State senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and scoring on a 34-yard return that pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 31-0 with 12:52 left.

Two minutes later, junior wide receiver Kendric Pryor rushed 66 yards for a touchdown to pad Wisconsin’s lead to 38-0.

Michigan State senior wide receiver Darnell Stewart, who entered the game averaging 104 receiving yards per game, was held to five receptions for 59 yards.

Lewerke completed 7 of 16 passes for 53 yards. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by Rocky Lombardi, who was 5-for-14 for 66 yards.

Wisconsin’s defense has scored four touchdowns this season and held opponents to only four TDs.

—Field Level Media