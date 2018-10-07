Taylor rushes for 3 TDs as No. 16 Wisconsin routs Nebraska

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 221 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Alex Hornibrook threw for 163 yards and a touchdown to spark No. 16 Wisconsin to a 41-24 win over visiting Nebraska on Saturday night.

With the win, the Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight games since a disappointing home loss to BYU. Wisconsin also has defeated the Cornhuskers (0-5, 0-3) in six straight games.

After entering the game as the nation’s leading rusher with an average of 157 yards per game, Taylor added another impressive performance. He carried the ball 24 times, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Taylor scored Wisconsin’s first touchdown, a 3-yarder in the second quarter, for a 13-3 lead.

Taylor put the game out of reach with a electric 88-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give the Badgers a 41-17 lead.

Three weeks after missing a potential tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation in Wisconsin’s loss to BYU in Madison, Rafael Gaglianone accounted for the Badgers’ first six points on Saturday. With the Wisconsin offense struggling in the first half, Gaglianone’s 30-yard field goal in the first quarter handed the Badgers a 3-0 lead, while his 28-yard gave the Badgers a 6-0 lead.

Hornibrook entered the game averaging 200 passing yards per contest, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 800 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Against Nebraska, he not as efficient but had a solid second half. He completed 13 of 23 passes, including a 14-yarder to Jake Ferguson late in the second quarter for a 20-3 lead.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had a stellar showing in the blowout, completing 24 of 42 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Martinez also led the Cornhuskers with 57 yards rushing and added a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media