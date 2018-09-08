RB Taylor's 253-yard day leads Wisconsin over New Mexico

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor made a big statement in Saturday’s game against New Mexico at Camp Randall Stadium.

So did another Taylor.

The sophomore rusher carried the ball 33 times for a career-high 253 yards and three touchdowns to spark the No. 5 Badgers to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico in Madison. Meanwhile, junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor caught five passes for a career-best 134 yards and a touchdown.

The Badgers (2-0) finished with 417 yards rushing and scored a touchdown on their final five drives, scoring 35 points in the second half.

“We got ourselves in trouble with some of the turnovers and not finishing in the red zone but I was happy with the way the guys responded,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

After losing a fumble in last week’s season-opening win over Western Kentucky, Jonathan Taylor erased any frustrations with a career effort. He scored on TD runs of 16, 5 and 4 yards to highlight Wisconsin’s turnaround.

Through two games, Taylor, a Heisman Trophy candidate, has rushed for 398 yards and five touchdowns. The Badgers attempted only 13 passes, but A.J. Taylor had a memorable game. He hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook early in the third quarter to give the Badgers some breathing room with a 17-7 lead. Hornibrook completed 8 of 11 passes for 148 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

The Lobos (1-1) opened the game by shocking the Badgers with a 17-play drive. New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti hit Delane Hart-Johnson for an 11-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead. But Tuioti left the game with an injury and did not return. Tuioti was 5-of-8 passing for 55 yards and a touchdown, while reserve quarterback Sheriron Jones was 9-of-16 for 79 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

With Tuioti sidelined, the Lobos managed just 77 rushing yards and 134 passing.

Wisconsin’s Scott Nelson and Madison Cone both had interceptions to help extend Wisconsin’s home winning streak against nonconference opponents to 41 games.

