Unbeaten No. 5 Wisconsin subdues No. 24 Michigan

MADISON, Wis. -- Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 132 yards to boost No. 5 Wisconsin to a 24-10 victory over No. 24 Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 9 of 19 passes for 143 yards, with one touchdown and one interception for the Badgers (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), who finish their regular season at Minnesota next Saturday.

Taylor carried 19 times and lifted his rushing total for the season to 1,657 yards.

The Badgers held Michigan (8-3, 5-3) to 234 yards.

Wisconsin’s special teams lent a hand in the first quarter.

Wisconsin junior punt returner Nick Nelson casually watched the ball drop on the field, scooped it up and ran 50 yards for his first career touchdown. He broke three tackles on that score that gave Wisconsin a 7-0 lead with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

Michigan tied the game with 2:24 left in the second quarter. The critical play on the drive was a 48-yard pass from freshman quarterback Brandon Peters to freshman wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the 36-yard line. That helped set up a 1-yard touchdown run by freshman fullback Ben Mason to tie the game at 7.

Hornibrook threw an interception in the third quarter, as sophomore linebacker Devin Bush picked him off on the Badgers’ 29-yard line at the 8:33 mark.

That miscue helped give Michigan its first lead at 10-7, as sophomore Quinn Nordin drilled a 39-yard field goal.

Hornibrook has been intercepted 13 times this season, including in eight straight games.

Hornibrook and sophomore wideout A.J. Taylor connected on a couple of big plays that put Wisconsin in control. The two connected on a 51-yard pass that put the Badgers on Michigan’s 19-yard line. Three plays later, Taylor caught a 24-yard TD pass with 3:31 left in the third quarter to put the Badgers ahead 14-10.

Taylor had three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

A scary situation occurred late in the quarter when Peters was tackled hard to the turf. He was taken to the locker room on a cart for further examination and was replaced by redshirt senior John O‘Korn.

Peters completed 9 of 18 passes for 157 yards.

NOTES: Wisconsin junior Nick Nelson’s 50-yard punt return for a touchdown is the school’s second-longest since Kenzel Doe’s 82-yard score in 2012. ... Badgers freshman C Tyler Biadasz started against Michigan. Biadasz suffered a left leg injury in the first half against Iowa last week. ... Michigan junior RB Karan Higdon carried seven times for 20 yards. Higdon’s status was uncertain after suffering an ankle sprain in last week’s game.