Minshew, WSU pass Iowa State in Alamo Bowl

Gardner Minshew threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score as No. 13 Washington State defeated No. 24 Iowa State 28-26 Friday night in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Minshew accounted for all three of the touchdowns in the first half as the Cougars (11-2) took a 21-10 lead on their way to a school record for victories in a season. The senior completed 35 of 49 passes while breaking the Pac-12’s single-season passing record. Minshew threw for 4,779 yards this year, topping the mark of 4,714 set by Jared Goff for Cal in 2015.

Brock Purdy connected on 18 of 27 passes for 315 yards for Iowa State (8-5), but he was intercepted twice. David Montgomery rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, and Hakeem Butler had nine catches for 192 yards.

Purdy scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:02 remaining to pull the Cyclones within 28-26. However, a two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Cougars were able to run out the clock.

Trailing 21-20, the Cyclones had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Connor Assalley’s 49-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright with 13:15 remaining.

Iowa State’s third turnover of the night gave Washington State the ball at the Cyclones 30-yard line, and Max Borghi scored on a 10-yard run with 10:24 left to make it 28-20.

Trailing by 11 points at the half, the Cyclones rallied in the third quarter.

Iowa State took the second-half kickoff and marched 73 yards, with Montgomery scoring on an 8-yard run.

Assalley kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining in the third to cut the deficit to 21-20.

The game got off to a rocky start, with the Cougars fumbling on their third play from scrimmage and the Cyclones throwing interceptions on their first two drives. The latter set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to Renard Bell.

The Cougars made it 14-0 as Minshew capped a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:08 left in the second quarter.

The Cyclones finally got untracked, as Purdy hit Butler for 25- and 36-yard gains on their next two plays. Purdy capped a four-play, 69-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit in half.

The Cougars restored their two-touchdown advantage on Minshew’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon with 1:02 left in the half.

Assalley kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to pull Iowa State within 21-10 at the intermission.

