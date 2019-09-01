No. 23 Wazzu blitzes NMSU in Gordon's first start

EditorsNote: 5th graf, change Patton to Patmon; adds photo

Aug 31, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) prepares to run out onto the field before a football game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Gordon completed his first 15 passes in the first start of his career and threw for five touchdowns Saturday night, leading No. 23 Washington State to a 58-7 rout of New Mexico State in both teams’ season opener at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

Before leaving late in the third quarter for backup Gage Gubrud, Martin hit 29 of 35 attempts for 420 yards, going 22 of 23 in the first half for 330 yards and four scores. Five different players caught touchdown passes and four collected at least five receptions.

Running back Max Borghi sprinkled in 128 yards on 10 carries, including a 12-yard scoring jaunt with 1:23 left in the first half that gave the Cougars a 35-7 lead at intermission. Washington State finished with 618 total yards.

The Cougars scored on their first 10 possessions, beginning the carnage with Gordon’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Rodrick Fisher with 9:21 left in the first quarter. The Aggies tied the game less than three minutes later on a 3-yard run by quarterback Josh Adkins, but that was it for their offense.

Gordon hooked up with Dezmon Patmon on a 48-yard scoring strike at the 5:11 mark of the first, followed by a 19-yard touchdown to Easop Winston Jr. with 11:07 left in the second quarter. A 54-yard pass to Travell Harris made it 28-7 with less than 10 minutes left in the half, and Borghi tacked on his touchdown run just before halftime.

Gordon found Harris for a 20-yard connection just 3:04 into the third quarter for a 42-7 advantage. Kicker Blake Mazza added field goals of 45, 50 and 34 yards later in the half, while Gubrud mixed in a 9-yard scoring strike to Renard Bell 47 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Adkins completed 28 of 42 passes for 221 yards but was intercepted twice, both on tipped balls, and sacked three times. New Mexico State managed just 317 total yards and ran no play longer than 27 yards.

Washington State did not punt until the game’s final eight minutes.

—Field Level Media