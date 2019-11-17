Washington State uses two big runs to sink Stanford

Washington State scored the first 19 points of the game and the final 24 points en route to a 49-22 victory over Stanford on Saturday in Pullman, Wa.

Nov 16, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. (8) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) in the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference) jumped to a 19-0 lead in the early second quarter when quarterback Anthony Gordon threw the third of his five touchdown passes. Gordon connected twice with Easop Winston on strikes of 29 and 15 yards, sandwiching a 16-yard score to Tay Martin.

Stanford (4-6, 3-5) rallied when quarterback Davis Mills — filling in for injured starter K.J. Costello — threw scores of 28 yards to Simi Fehoko and 23 yards to Michael Wilson.

After holding Washington State to a pair of Blake Mazza field goals in the third quarter, another Fehoko touchdown reception and a Cameron Scarlett two-point conversion run pulled the Cardinal within three points at 25-22 with 4:18 left in the third quarter.

It was all Washington State from there.

Brandon Arconado, who finished with a game-high 148 yards receiving, accounted for 5 of them on a touchdown catch. That kicked off a 24-0 run to put the game away.

Max Borghi caught a 2-yard touchdown and rushed 4 yards for another — set up by a 44-yard catch by Arconado — in the fourth-quarter deluge. He finished with 111 yards rushing and 34 receiving. Winston caught a game-high 11 passes for 107 yards.

Stanford countered Washington State’s pass-heavy, Air Raid offense with 494 yards passing of its own from Mills. Wilson accounted for 114, Fehoko for 92 and Connor Wedington for 109.

However, Mills threw two costly interceptions in the fourth quarter: one picked by safety Skyler Thomas, the other an especially pivotal grab by linebacker Jahad Woods in the end zone, which effectively closed any hope of a Cardinal rally with 5:45 to play. Woods’ interception capped a nine-tackle, one-sack performance to lead the Washington State defense.

—Field Level Media