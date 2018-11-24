No. 16 Washington downs No. 8 Washington State in snowy Apple Cup

Myles Gaskin rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns as No. 16 Washington defeated host and No. 8 Washington State 28-15 Friday in a blizzardy Apple Cup in Pullman, Wash.

The Huskies (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12), clinched the North Division title and will meet Utah in the conference championship game next Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Cougars (10-2, 7-2) lost in the Apple Cup for the sixth consecutive season.

Gaskin scored on an 80-yard run early in the fourth quarter to help the Huskies pull away. That run also put Gaskin over 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth consecutive season.

UW quarterback Jake Browning completed 11 of 14 passes for 207 yards and an interception. Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had 10 tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

WSU’s Gardner Minshew was 26 of 35 for only 152 yards, as the Cougars’ Air Raid offense was limited in the weather conditions. Minshew, who had been receiving Heisman Trophy consideration, threw two interceptions.

The Cougars’ James Williams rushed 11 times for 65 yards and two scores.

Leading 14-7, Washington scored on its first drive of the second half to extend its lead.

On third-and-16 from their own 19-yard line, Browning hit tight end Hunter Bryant on a crossing route, and Bryant chugged 59 yards down the sideline.

On the next play, the Huskies used a trick play, with wide receiver Aaron Fuller taking a backward screen from Browning and throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Bryant. The extra-point attempt was blocked and fell right into the hands of WSU’s Hunter Dale, who raced 98 yards for a two-point conversion to make it 20-9.

The Cougars capitalized on a Browning fumble later in the third, with Williams capping a 24-yard drive with a 1-yard run. A pass on a two-point conversion attempt was caught but the receiver was out of the back of the end zone, leaving the score at 20-15.

That set the stage for Gaskin’s deciding run.

The Huskies took a 14-7 halftime lead as Gaskin scored twice on 5-yard runs, once in each quarter.

Williams scored on an 11-yard draw play with 33 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Cougars within a touchdown.

—Field Level Media