No. 9 West Virginia overcomes turnovers, beats Kansas 38-22

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was intercepted three times in the red zone but the No. 9 Mountaineers still were too much for Kansas, beating the Jayhawks 38-22 on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

Leddie Brown ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, scoring twice as the Mountaineers (5-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten.

One of the early season Heisman frontrunners, Grier threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns, but it was his sloppy first half that left Milan Puskar Stadium buzzing.

Grier was twice intercepted by Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense in the end zone and was picked off again 10 seconds before halftime by Davon Ferguson at the goal line.

Grier look frustrated heading into the locker room, with West Virginia leading 345-78 in total offense but only 21-7 on the scoreboard.

Grier later lost a strip-sack fumble, ending West Virginia’s opening drive of the third quarter at the Kansas 33-yard line.

Mavin Saunders caught an 18-yard score and Khalil Herbert ripped off a 31-yard run for the Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3) who lost their 42nd consecutive Big 12 road game dating back to 2008. They were outgained 509-286.

Grier twice threw touchdowns on swing passes to running backs - a 15-yarder to Leddie Brown and a 12-yarder to Martell Pettaway. He also hit tight end Jovani Haskins for his first college score and added a garbage-time 17-yard touchdown to David Sills.

Sills had seven catches for 74 yards.

The Jayhawks committed three turnovers, one on a muffed punt by Kwamie Lassiter in West Virginia territory when the deficit was only 28-14.

On the game’s final play, Peyton Bender threw an 18-yard touchdown to Daylon Charlot. Kansas added the two-pointer on a catch by Lassiter.

Bender finished 16 of 25 for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Big 12 rushing leader Pooka Williams finished with 65 yards on 12 carries. The Kansas freshman entered averaging 118 yards per game.

