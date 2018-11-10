No. 9 West Virginia awakes to stomp TCU

After a sleepy start, No. 9 West Virginia awoke for three second-quarter touchdowns in less than four minutes to race past TCU 47-10 on Saturday at Morgantown, W.Va.

Will Grier threw for 343 yards and three scores as the Mountaineers (8-1, 6-1) remained atop the Big 12 standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

Tight end Trevon Wesco finished with a team-high 86 yards receiving. His career-long 32-yard touchdown put West Virginia ahead 24-3 with 1:39 left in the half. It followed late-half touchdown runs by Kennedy McCoy and Martell Pettaway after the Mountaineers struggled to a 3-3 tie.

Grier threw second-half touchdowns of 8 yards to Gary Jennings and 4 yards to David Sills V, who made amends for dropping two potential touchdowns earlier.

While Grier didn’t attempt many deep shoots, he hooked up for a 53-yarder to Marcus Simms in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers posted 535 yards, continuing to show their offensive power since a loss at Iowa State three weeks ago.

Jalen Reagor caught 11 passes Wirth 150 yards for TCU (4-6, 2-5), which sustained its worst loss of the season and needs to beat Baylor and Oklahoma State to become bowl-eligible.

Reagor’s 28-yard pass from Michael Collins was TCU’s lone touchdown.

Collins completed 22 of 37 passes for 229 yards in his third start since Shawn Robinson was sidelined by season-ending shoulder surgery. TCU finished 2 of 15 on third downs.

West Virginia sacked Collins four times, leaving TCU with minus-7 yards on 24 carries.

The Frogs punted nine times, lost two fumbles and gained 222 total yards.

Pettaway had 59 yards on 12 carries for West Virginia, while Leddie Brown added 53 on 13 rushes and Kennedy McKoy had 40 on 10 attempts.

TCU endured two kick-return fumbles — one that West Virginia recovered while leading 10-3. Another bobbled fair catch resulted in TCU starting at its own 4-yard line, and the Mountaineers capitalized for a safety when Collins was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone.

West Virginia controls its own fate for reaching the Big 12 championship game. It faces Oklahoma State next week before hosting Oklahoma on Black Friday.

