Preview: 49ers at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t reach the end zone in their season opener but look to get the offensive attack unleashed when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Seattle managed just three field goals in the 17-9 loss to Green Bay while registering just 225 total yards and 12 first downs.

The Seahawks are aiming to avoid their second 0-2 start in three seasons, and coach Pete Carroll insists there is no reason to hit the panic button. “We’ve only played one game. There’s time,” Carroll told reporters. “We’re going to do really well, we’re going to have a really good season, and I hope it shows sooner than later. I don’t have any hesitation in telling you that. I love our club.” San Francisco is looking for its first victory under new coach Kyle Shanahan after dropping a 23-3 decision to Carolina. “We’re both 0-1, and somebody is going to be 0-2,” 49ers strong safety Eric Reid told reporters. “I don’t want it to be us.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -14. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (0-1): San Francisco totaled just 217 yards and 13 first downs in the first game under Shanahan’s system, and new quarterback Bobby Hoyer was 24-of-35 for 193 yards and one interception. Carlos Hyde averaged five yards per carry (45 yards) and matched his career best of six receptions while wideout Pierre Garcon made six catches for 81 yards in his team debut. The defense didn’t record a sack in the season-opening loss and might be without rookie outside linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) for the rest of the month.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (0-1): New running back Eddie Lacy gained just three yards on five carries and Russell Wilson also was mediocre with just 158 yards on 14-of-27 passing while operating behind an offensive line experiencing major issues. “Well, I think we can all be better,” Wilson told reporters. “It’s not just those guys. I‘m the biggest critic of myself, I think there’s a couple of throws in there that I could hit and find a way to make those throws. I think winners find a way to win.” Cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is in jeopardy of missing the first regular-season game of his seven-year career for a unit that received strong performances from defensive end Michael Bennett (1.5 sacks) and free safety Earl Thomas (11 tackles) in the opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks have won each of the last six meetings and eight of the last nine.

2. Hoyer’s interception in the opener gives him more than he threw all last season, when he attempted 200 passes for Chicago.

3. Seattle hopes to have RB Thomas Rawls (ankle) available after missing the opener, as he gained a career-high 209 yards against the 49ers in 2015.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 27, 49ers 17