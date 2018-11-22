Patriots QB Brady limited in practice

Nov 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen had a lot of homework the past four weeks as he was recovering from an elbow injury. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made sure his mind was never out of the game. “Play the game mentally. I had him taking notes, whether it was coverages, players that were looking to attack, how they’re playing in certain things, keeping the calls, writing the calls down,” Daboll said. “Anything that I asked him to do, he was staying in the game as mentally as he could. He had a lot of responsibilities for me in terms of writing things down, keying reads, hearing the play called, playing the game as if he was out there playing.” Allen said he learned plenty watching how veterans Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley approached the game. “To learn from two pros that have been at it for awhile, it’s been very helpful for me and I appreciate the front office bringing those two guys in. It’s definitely going to help in the long run,” Allen said.

Miami Dolphins: The return of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has missed five games with a shoulder capsule injury, is good news for the Dolphins, but he’s not the only player expected to play Sunday after an absence. Miami expects to have back offensive tackles Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil, both of whom missed the Dolphins’ most recent game against Green Bay on Nov. 11. Defensive end Charles Harris missed four games with a calf injury said he’s ready to go as well. “I’m blessed to be back,” he said, per the Miami Herald. “I feel better now than I ever have.”

New England Patriots: Quarterback Tom Brady has a knee injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday. NFL Network reported that Brady sustained the injury catching a pass in the Patriots’ loss to Tennessee on Nov. 11. The Patriots have not announced whether Brady will play Sunday against the New York Jets, but NFL Network said he is expected to start. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed three of the past four games with a back injury and showed up on the injured list on Wednesday, but Jets head coach Todd Bowles expects to see them both on the field. When asked about Gronkowski, Bowles had this to say: “He’ll be a game-breaking talent until he retires. He can block. He can beat corners, safeties and linebackers so it doesn’t matter who he goes against. ...I don’t know if he gets enough credit for being a smart player but he’s a very intelligent player. He understands what’s trying to be done to him and he makes adjustments and tweaks so it makes him a tough cover.”

New York Jets: Defensive end Leonard Williams has experienced a lot of losses since the Jets selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he said he’s ready to win. “It would be legendary to be able to be on a team that brings the Jets back to a championship,” Williams told the Daily News. “That’s the way I see it. I’ve never been that type of guy to say, ‘Oh, these people are winning. Let me go over there and win with them.’ I’d rather be on this team where we’ve been losing and turn it around. Let’s silence the doubters. Let’s turn this program around and be winners. That’s how I’ve always been.” However, he said if the Jets fire head coach Todd Bowles, he might think twice about that. “If there’s a coaching change, that’s going to be basically playing for a whole new team,” Williams continued. “If I’m going to be playing for a new team here anyway, then it would be the same as playing for a new team somewhere else.” Williams is under contract for $14.2 million in 2019 in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal before he would have the chance to hit free agency.

