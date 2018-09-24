Bears erase two-TD hole, top Cardinals

Cody Parkey kicked three field goals, including the decisive 43-yarder with 4:31 remaining, as the Chicago Bears rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to record a 16-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Parkey’s final field goal was set up by Khalil Mack’s forced fumble as the Bears (2-1) won their second straight game. Mack recorded two sacks, and Jordan Howard rushed for Chicago’s lone touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen made his NFL debut with 4:31 remaining but couldn’t prevent the Cardinals from dropping to 0-3. Rosen’s initial drive ended when his fourth-and-5 pass from the Chicago 45-yard-line was intercepted by Bryce Callahan with 1:10 remaining.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 43 seconds to play and were later looking to throw a last-second Hail Mary pass, but Rosen was sacked by Chicago’s Sherrick McManis. Rosen completed 4 of 7 passes for 36 yards.

Arizona starting quarterback Sam Bradford was 13 of 19 for 157 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble before being pulled. All three of his turnovers came in the second half.

Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald had just two receptions for 9 yards.

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was 24 of 35 for 220 yards and one interception.

The Bears trailed by 11 at halftime but pulled within 14-10 on Howard’s 1-yard plunge with 6:16 left in the third quarter. The nine-play, 67-yard scoring drive was preceded by Eddie Jackson’s interception.

Chicago got the ball back when McManis intercepted Bradford at the Arizona 44-yard line. That set up Parkey’s 41-yard goal with 44 seconds left in the third quarter as the Bears moved within 14-13.

The Cardinals were driving on their ensuing possession when Mack forced a scrambling Bradford to fumble at the Chicago 20-yard line. Danny Trevathan recovered for the Bears with 11:23 remaining. It was Mack’s 12th career forced fumble.

Bradford tossed two first-quarter touchdown passes to fuel Arizona’s strong start.

The first came when he connected with wide open Ricky Seals-Jones on a 35-yard scoring pass to cap a game-opening, five-play, 75-yard drive.

Late in the first quarter, Trubisky fumbled when sacked by Arizona’s Robert Nkemdiche, and Corey Peters recovered at the Chicago 21-yard line. Bradford immediately took advantage by hitting David Johnson for a touchdown with 1:40 left in the quarter.

The Bears received a 20-yard field goal by Parkey with 1:57 remaining in the second period to trail 14-3 at halftime.

—Field Level Media