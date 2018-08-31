Lynch steers Broncos' second-half rally vs. Cards

Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead the visiting Denver Broncos to a 21-10 victory at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with his two TDs, connected with Jordan Leslie for a 16-yard score in the third quarter and hit Matt LaCosse for a 10-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Broncos erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.

Most of the starters sat for both teams as they wrapped up the preseason schedule.

Arizona rested starting quarterback Sam Bradford and his backup, first-round pick Josh Rosen, while Denver starter Case Keenum also skipped taking the field.

