Carlson's late FG lifts Raiders past Cardinals

Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, rallying the Oakland Raiders to a 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

The score came after the Raiders, who had lost five in a row, had taken over at their own 20 with 1:53 remaining following an Arizona punt.

Derek Carr then drove the Raiders 63 yards to the Arizona 17, featuring a 32-yard hook-up with Marcell Ateman and a 20-yarder with Seth Roberts to set up a spike to stop the clock with two seconds left.

Carlson, a rookie from Auburn, then calmly converted his third field goal of the game.

Josh Rosen threw a season-best three touchdown passes, two to Larry Fitzgerald, to give Arizona a late lead.

Fitzgerald had his first two-touchdown game in more than two seasons and Christian Kirk also hauled in a TD pass from Rosen, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals (2-8) lost their second straight.

Carr threw two TD passes for the Raiders (2-8), who led 20-14 in the third period after Carlson’s first two field goals.

Rosen drove the Cardinals 80 yards in six plays to the go-ahead score, with David Johnson rushing for 63 yards on the first two snaps of the drive to set up the score.

Rosen put Arizona ahead when he connected with Fitzgerald from 5 yards out with 5:02 to play.

The Raiders had three subsequent drives, punting twice before converting on the third.

Rosen completed 9 of 20 passes for 136 yards and the three touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

Rosen’s first two TD passes came in the first quarter and gave Arizona a 14-7 lead. Fitzgerald (18 yards) and Kirk (59) were on the receiving end of the scoring passes.

Fitzgerald’s two-TD game was his first since Week 5 of the 2016 season against San Francisco.

Carr, who had thrown a 23-yard TD pass to Jared Cook to open the scoring, got Oakland even at 14-all with a 5-yard connection with Brandon LaFell in the second quarter.

Carr wound up 19 of 31 for 192 yards and the two TDs.

Arizona’s Johnson was the game’s leading rusher with 25 carries for 137 yards, his first 100-yard effort of the season.

—Field Level Media