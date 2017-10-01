FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2017 / 12:22 AM / in 18 days

Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Arizona Cardinals placed offensive guard Mike Iupati on injured reserve Saturday with a tricep injury. To take the spot on the roster, the Cardinals promoted tackle/guard Vinston Painter from the practice squad. Iupati has a bone spur in his right elbow that has been cutting his tendon and surgery will repair it, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Friday. Iupati had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Being placed on IR means the earliest he can return is in eight weeks.

The Arizona Cardinals promoted tackle/guard Vinston Painter from the practice squad Saturday after placing offensive guard Mike Iupati on injured reserve with a tricep injury. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Painter signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad on Sept. 14. He has played in eight career games, including five contests with the Washington Redskins last season. Painter spent the preseason with the Redskins before being released on Sept. 2. He entered the league with the Denver Broncos as a sixth-round selection in the 2013 draft out of Virginia Tech.

