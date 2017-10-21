Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

S Tyrann Mathieu got a chance to watch an English rugby team practice since the Cardinals have been sharing the same practice fields this week in London. The Honey Badger can’t imagine playing football without pads, however. “I played sandlot football growing up a lot, but we were 80 pounds back then,” Mathieu said. “So, I can’t imagine somebody, 240 (pounds), hitting me without any pads on. I‘m pretty sure I’d be on IR (injured reserve).”

RB Andre Ellington is dealing with a quadriceps injury and has experienced swelling in the area that forced him to miss some practice time this week. “We think he’ll be fine by game time,” head coach Bruce Arians said, referring to Sunday’s game in London against the Rams. Ellington is listed as questionable, along with linebacker Karlos Dansby (hamstring) and defensive tackles Robert Nkemdiche (calf), Xavier Williams (knee) and Olsen Pierre (ankle).

CB Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) was limited in practice all week but was a full participant on Friday and head coach Bruce Arians has said repeatedly this week that he fully expects Peterson to play Sunday against the Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London.