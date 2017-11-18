Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

QB Drew Stanton won’t start Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Friday. Arians told reporters that Stanton, who has a sprained knee, will be Blaine Gabbert’s backup if he can physically play.

WR Larry Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday that keeps the 10-time Pro Bowl wide receiver under contract through the 2018 season. In his 14th season, the 34-year old Fitzgerald has 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals in all three categories. The 6-3, 218-pound Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions last season. Last week he became just the sixth player in NFL history to reach 15,000 career receiving yards. He currently ranks third in NFL history in career receptions (1,185), sixth in career receiving yards (15,066) and eighth in career touchdown receptions (107).

QB Blaine Gabbert will start over injured Drew Stanton for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Friday. Arians told reporters that Stanton, who has a sprained knee, will be Gabbert’s backup if he can physically play. This will be Gabbert’s first start since Week 5 last season for the San Francisco 49ers -- a 33-21 loss against the Cardinals on Oct. 6, 2016. The 28-year-old Gabbert completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in six games last season.