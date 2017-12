QB Drew Stanton, getting the star Sundayt in place of Blaine Gabbert, who had made the previous five starts, was 20 of 34 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice, both times by Giants CB Ross Cockrell.

LB Haason Reddick left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury and did not return.

WR Larry Fitzgerald, who hasn’t determined if he will come back for a 15th season despite recently agreeing to a one-year contract extension through 2018, continued to show no signs of slowing down at age 34. In addition to catching a game-high nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants, Fitzgerald also completed his first NFL pass on an end-around option, hitting Jaron Brown for a 21-yard gain. By halftime alone, Fitzgerald already had eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, eclipsing both 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards on the season. It was the ninth time he reached 1,000 yards -- the most by any player in history. “Congratulations to him for another milestone,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said. “I don’t know if there’s any milestones left. Unbelievable performance by him.” When asked if Sunday might have been his last home game for the Cardinals, Fitzgerald replied, “I don’t like to get into that type of thinking because it’s a lot bigger than me.” Fitzgerald has caught at least one pass in 210 consecutive games. Next week, he can tie Tony Gonzalez for the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (274).