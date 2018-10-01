Janikowski's 52-yard FG lifts Seahawks over Cardinals

Seattle halfback Mike Davis rushed for a career-high 101 yards and two touchdowns and Sebastian Janikowski made a 52-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Seahawks to a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.

The Seahawks drove 31 yards in seven plays without a timeout to set up Janikowski’s winning kick after Arizona’s Phil Dawson pushed a 45-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:55 remaining.

Russell Wilson completed 19-of-26 passes for 172 yards for the Seahawks (2-2), who won their second straight and have not lost in Arizona since 2013. Wilson recorded his 75th victory, tying Matt Hasselbeck for the franchise lead.

Arizona rookie quarterback Josh Rosen completed 15-of-27 passes for 180 yards and his first career touchdown in his first start. David Johnson had a season-high 71 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Rosen’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Chad Williams with 8:59 remaining tied the game at 17, concluding an 80-yard drive that included 31- and 19-yard completions. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a lower left leg injury on the play and was carted off the field.

Davis’ 1-yard run with one minute remaining in the third quarter gave Seattle a 17-10 lead, a quarter in which the Seattle defense limited the Cardinals to 14 yards total offense.

The Cardinals (0-4) have lost their first four for the first time since 1986, when Gene Stallings’ team lost its first five. The Cardinals made some offensive noise under Rosen after generating a league-low 20 points and two touchdown in their first three games.

Davis scored on 20-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first quarter. Davis, starting when Chris Carson could not go because of a hip injury, followed a block by Wilson to leap into the end zone. Johnson fumbled on the Cardinals’ next series, but Janikowski missed a 38-yard field goal.

Dawson made a 23-yard field goal, his first of the season, to cap a 68-yard drive when the Cardinals closed to 7-3. Rosen threw an apparent 27-yard touchdown pass to Chad Williams on that drive that was overturned after video replay when Williams was ruled to have step out of bounds.

Johnson scored on a 2-yard run for a 10-7 lead with 1:52 remaining in the first half after Janikowski missed a 52-yard field goal attempt. Dawson missed a 50-yarder as time expired in the half.

Janikowski’s 40-yard field goal tied it at 10 with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter.

—Field Level Media