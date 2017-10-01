Preview: 49ers at Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers attempt to get in the win column for the first time this season when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco, which won its 2016 opener before losing 13 straight en route to a 2-14 campaign, enters Week 4 as one of five winless teams in the league following a 41-39 setback against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

The offensive output was a major positive for the 49ers, who failed to score a touchdown in their first two contests. Arizona is coming off a 28-17 loss to Dallas in its home opener on Monday night in which Carson Palmer threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns. The oft-injured quarterback was sacked six times but did not throw an interception after getting picked off four times over his first two games. The Cardinals trail in the all-time series 29-22 but have won each of the last four meetings.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -6.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (0-3): Carlos Hyde did not let a sore hip deter him last week as he rushed for 84 yards - and two touchdowns - to raise his season total to 253 yards, which ranks third in the league. San Francisco is hoping for a repeat performance from Brian Hoyer, who passed for 332 yards and a pair of TDs while also running for a score against the Rams. Pierre Garcon bounced back from a three-catch, 26-yard effort at Seattle in Week 2 by registering 142 yards on seven receptions versus Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (1-2): Arizona sorely misses running back David Johnson, who dislocated his wrist in the season opener and is out indefinitely, as it ranks 29th in the league with an average of 59 rushing yards. Coach Bruce Arians will give the start this week to Chris Johnson, who gained a mere 17 yards on 12 carries against the Cowboys, but Andre Ellington could be a factor when all is said and done after rushing five times for 22 yards last week. Larry Fitzgerald (14,633) passed Marvin Harrison for eighth place on the all-time receiving yards list after recording 149 versus Dallas and needs 99 to overtake Steve Smith Sr. for seventh.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco signed LB Mark Nzeocha from Dallas’ practice squad and placed DE Tank Carradine (ankle) on injured reserve.

2. Arizona T D.J. Humphries (knee) and G Mike Iupati (triceps) are expected to play Sunday after missing the last two games.

3. San Francisco LB Elvis Dumervil is one sack shy of 100 for his career.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, 49ers 17