Rosen rallies Cardinals past 49ers in fourth quarter

Rookie Josh Rosen passed for a career-high 252 yards and led the Arizona Cardinals on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives Sunday to beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers 18-15, sweeping the season series.

Larry Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, passing Tony Gonzalez into seventh place in league history with 112 touchdown catches. David Johnson had 100 total yards for a Cardinals offense that was limited to a field goal until Rosen went to work in the fourth quarter.

Rosen completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Fitzgerald with 11:06 remaining to close the deficit to 15-10.

Tight end Jermaine Gresham lost a fumble on the Cardinals’ next possession, but Arizona got the ball back and Rosen marched 73 yards on 12 plays in 1:42, capping the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk with 34 seconds left. Fitzgerald caught a two-point conversion for the final margin.

San Francisco (1-7) reached the Cardinals’ 45-yard line with seven seconds remaining before a bad snap went over quarterback C.J. Beathard’s head. The clock ran out as he scrambled to pick the ball up and throw it away. The 49ers have lost six in a row.

Beathard completed 14 of 28 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, a 55-yard scoring pass to Marquise Goodwin midway through the third quarter in a game that started slowly. The 49ers led 5-3 at the half.

The Cardinals are 2-6, with both of their victories coming against San Francisco. The Cardinals won their first home game after four losses, and the 49ers are 0-5 on the road.

Arizona, playing its first game under interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after Mike McCoy was fired, had a season-high 321 yards of total offense. They had not gained more than 268 yards previously. Rosen completed 23 of 40 attempts.

Matt Breida had 42 of the 49ers’ 107 yards rushing.

Robbie Gould made 27- and 20-yard field goals for the 49ers, the latter giving the 49ers a 15-3 lead with 13:33 remaining in the game. The 49ers also scored on a safety, when Rosen was called for intentional grounding in the end zone while trying to avoid a sack by Cassius Marsh.

