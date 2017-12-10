Preview: Titans at Cardinals

The Tennessee Titans hope to maintain their hold on first place in the AFC South when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Tennessee shares the same record as Jacksonville but sits atop the division by virtue of its 37-16 road victory over the Jaguars in Week 2.

The Titans have grabbed the top spot by winning six of their last seven contests, including last week’s 24-13 triumph over Houston. Arizona is coming off its third defeat in four games, a 32-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but is looking to avoid a second consecutive non-winning season under coach Bruce Arians. With Adrian Peterson unlikely to face Tennessee due to a neck injury, the Cardinals again may have to put their running game in the hands of Kerwynn Williams, who gained 97 yards on 16 carries against the Rams despite playing with two cracked ribs. Arizona has won two of its last three meetings with the Titans, including a 20-10 triumph on Oct. 23, 2005 in the last matchup in the desert.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE TITANS (8-4): Quarterback Marcus Mariota likely is licking his lips at the chance to face another NFC team, as he has thrown 20 touchdown passes and only three interceptions in eight such career contests. Tennessee’s rushing attack has been tremendous this season as DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry have combined for 1,147 yards and nine TDs. Cornerback Logan Ryan remains in the concussion protocol but participated in practice on Thursday and hopes to play against the Cardinals.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (5-7): Larry Fitzgerald made 10 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown last week, giving him 1,207 receptions and 15,267 yards in his career. The 34-year-old joined Jerry Rice (1,549) and Tony Gonzalez (1,325) as the only players in history with 1,200 catches and moved past Isaac Bruce (15,208) for fourth place - and 26 away from overtaking Randy Moss (15,292) for third - on the all-time list in receiving yards. Long snapper Aaron Brewer has been on injured reserve with a broken arm but has practiced this week and could be activated for Sunday’s game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona placed Rudy Ford (knee) on injured reserve and signed fellow S Harlan Miller from the practice squad.

2. Tennessee placed DE DaQuan Jones (biceps) on injured reserve and signed TE Luke Stocker.

3. Arizona CB Patrick Peterson and Tennessee LB Wesley Woodyard were named their respective teams’ nominee for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

PREDICTION: Titans 34, Cardinals 23