Ravens shut down Falcons in 26-16 victory

The Baltimore Ravens held the host Atlanta Falcons to 131 net yards and improved to 3-0 with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback in a 26-16 victory on Sunday.

Tavon Young returned a Matt Ryan fumble on a sack 11 yards for a clinching touchdown midway in the fourth quarter, shortly after Justin Tucker had hit from 47 yards for his fourth field goal of the game.

Jackson, filling in for Joe Flacco, had a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 125 yards passing and 75 rushing despite missing a good part of the third quarter while being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Baltimore (7-5) rushed for 204 yards while holding Atlanta to 34 on the ground and dominated time of possession

The only offensive touchdown by the Falcons (4-8) came on a 1-yard pass from Ryan, who was 16 of 26 for 131 yards, to Austin Hooper with four minutes left and Atlanta’s fourth straight loss already decided.

The other TD by the Falcons came on a 74-yard fumble return by Vic Beasley Jr.

Jackson, who completed 12 of 21 passes, was kicked in the head on the play prior to Tucker’s 21-yard field goal early in the third quarter and sat out the Ravens’ next possession for evaluation as third-stringer Robert Griffin III led a 60-yard drive that ended with a 45-yard kick by Tucker with 31 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Ravens had a 173-87 advantage in first-half yards, but needed a 41-yard field goal by Tucker with six seconds left before halftime to make it 10-10 after Atlanta scored its first defensive TD of the season on Beasley’s return of a Jackson fumble early in the second quarter.

Each team scored on its opening possession before defense took over. Matt Bryant kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Falcons, and Jackson countered with a touchdown on a keeper. The Ravens have scored on their first possession in each of Jackson’s three starts.

Flacco, who hurt a hip during Baltimore’s 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, returned to practice during the week, but inactive for the game.

The loss made Atlanta 0-4 against the AFC for the season.

—Field Level Media