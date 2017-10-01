Preview: Bills at Falcons

The margins haven’t been impressive, but the Atlanta Falcons are satisfied with the results. The Falcons look to remain one of the NFL’s few unbeaten when they host the upstart Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Atlanta again possesses one of the league’s most explosive offenses, ranking fifth at 29 points per game, but has won its first three contests by an average of just seven. Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense will have their work cut out for them this week as Buffalo owns the league’s top scoring defense (12.3 points). The Bills have recorded 10 sacks in their first three games and have yet to allow a passing touchdown. The Falcons have won the last four meetings dating to Buffalo’s last victory in the series in 1995.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Falcons -8. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-1): Buffalo’s defense was absolutely dominant in its first two games before giving up 366 total yards in last week’s 26-16 win over Denver. The Bills should have run-stopping defensive tackle Marcell Dareus back from an ankle injury Sunday, which would solidify the defensive line after the team gave up 111 rushing yards against the Broncos. The offense has struggled to get going, as the dangerous duo of quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy have combined for just 82 rushing yards per game.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (3-0): Atlanta has shown a nice balance on offense and is willing to take what opposing defenses give. That has been the run in the last two games, as the Falcons have averaged 146 rushing yards with the combination of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Atlanta has been tough against the run, but the defense needs to be more opportunistic as it has forced only two turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan has thrown a touchdown pass in 22 straight games, the longest active streak in the league.

2. Taylor is one of three players in the NFL with at least 500 yards passing (562) and 100 rushing (106).

3. Freeman has scored 12 touchdowns in his last six home games.

PREDICTION: Falcons 23, Bills 20