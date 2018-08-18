FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US NFL
August 18, 2018 / 2:30 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Mahomes shows off arm as Kansas City wins in Atlanta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Patrick Mahomes showed why the Kansas City Chiefs handed him the keys to the offense. Tyreek Hill showed why that could be a problem for opposing defenses this season.

Mahomes was 8 of 12 for 138 yards and one touchdown — a 69-yard strike to Hill with 17 seconds left in the first half — as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the host Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in a Week 2 preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night.

Mahomes, a second-year quarterback taking over for the departed Alex Smith, has a big arm that Andy Reid’s offense in Kansas City has lacked since he arrived and has Chiefs fans dreaming of a high-powered offense with some of the fastest skill players in the league.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was 5 of 7 for 90 yards and a score, a 4-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper on the game’s first drive. First-round pick Calvin Ridley caught three balls for 49 yards and a score for Atlanta.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.