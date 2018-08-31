FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

QB Osweiler carries Dolphins over Falcons

1 Min Read

Brock Osweiler starred for the Dolphins and Miami capped the preseason with a 34-7 win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night.

Osweiler tossed touchdowns in the first quarter — to running back Buddy Howell — and third (wide receiver Francis Owusu) and the Dolphins ran away from the Falcons early.

Previously winless in the preseason, the Dolphins built a 24-0 lead and kept Atlanta off the board until Falcons rookie running back Malik Williams’ 8-yard score in the second quarter.

Howell followed rookie running back Kalen Ballage in reaching paydirt in the second quarter to stake the Dolphins to a 21-0 lead. Howell’s TD catch and run each covered one yard.

Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert was intercepted twice.

—Field Level Media

