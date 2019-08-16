US NFL
Ryan debuts, but Darnold, Jets beat Falcons

Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut, going 10 of 14 for 118 yards, but the Atlanta Falcons fell to the visiting New York Jets 22-10 on Thursday night.

Ryan played most of the first half, leading two drives into field-goal range — Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 52-yard attempt but made a 24-yarder — and having his other two drives thwarted by a holding penalty and back-to-back sacks. With five games on Atlanta’s preseason slate, Ryan sat out the first two.

Sam Darnold started strong for the Jets, leading a 66-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He played three series, finishing 5 of 7 for 46 yards after going 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a TD in one possession last week. Ty Montgomery had seven carries for 36 yards and a score, a 1-yarder that capped the opening drive.

Atlanta rookie running back Qadree Ollison had a game-high 44 rushing yards on nine carries, while Ito Smith chipped in 58 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches.

