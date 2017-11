S Keanu Neal left the game in the first quarter with a head injury but returned and made a huge hit to prevent Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham from scoring. Seattle ultimately settled for a field goal.

QB Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes as the Falcons edged the Seahawks 34-31 on Monday. He finished 19 of 27 for 195 yards. “We battled for four quarters, which was good, made enough plays to get it done in an environment that’s tough to come out and win in,” Ryan said.